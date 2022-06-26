Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,389 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $424,424,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

