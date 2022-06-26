Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

