Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of National Presto Industries worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%.

National Presto Industries Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.