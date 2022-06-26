Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.46 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.