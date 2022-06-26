Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

