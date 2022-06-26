Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

