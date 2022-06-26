Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Assurant by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.48.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

