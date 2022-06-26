Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $178.89.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

