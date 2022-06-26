Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

IDEX stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

