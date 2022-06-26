Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.17 and a 200-day moving average of $383.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.