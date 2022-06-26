Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.