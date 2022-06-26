Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

