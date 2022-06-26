Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 624,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

