Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Garmin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Garmin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

