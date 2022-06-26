Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

