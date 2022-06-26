Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $207.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.