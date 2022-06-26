Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.