Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $507.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.33.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.