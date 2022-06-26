Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

