Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $35.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.49.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

