Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $35.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.
CRH Profile (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
