Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,390 shares of company stock valued at $512,471. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.