Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

