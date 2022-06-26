Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $927,000 Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NextDecade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NEXT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

