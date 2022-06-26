Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,265 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in WPP by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.68) to GBX 1,330 ($16.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

