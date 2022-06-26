Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

