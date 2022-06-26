Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

MAA opened at $172.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.