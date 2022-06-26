Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

