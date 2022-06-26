Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $396.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

