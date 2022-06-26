Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 164,486 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 164,486 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 66,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,484,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

