Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

