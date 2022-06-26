Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,854,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

