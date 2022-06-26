Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

