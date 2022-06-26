Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.84.

PKI opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.78 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

