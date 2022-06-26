Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in PPL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

