Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

