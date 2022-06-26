Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 71.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.00.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.62. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

