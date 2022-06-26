Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 40,711 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

