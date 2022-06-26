Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

