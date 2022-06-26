Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 61,475 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

