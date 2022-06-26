Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $159.28 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

