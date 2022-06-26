Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

