Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

KMX stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

