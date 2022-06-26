Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FOX by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

FOXA opened at $32.80 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.