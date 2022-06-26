Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

