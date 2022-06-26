Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 37473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

