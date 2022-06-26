Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 37473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.
About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.