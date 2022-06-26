Pareto Securities Upgrades Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) to “Buy”

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

