Pareto Securities Upgrades Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) to “Buy”

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.
