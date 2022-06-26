Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.
PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.
About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.
