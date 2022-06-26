Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 219,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,369,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,983 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,745. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

