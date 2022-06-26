Payden & Rygel Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

