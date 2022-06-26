Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

